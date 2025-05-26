Pendleton community honors Memorial Day Published 6:14 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

PENDLETON — A sea of red, white and blue flags rippled across military graves as friends and families gathered Memorial Day in Pendleton to honor those who died in service.

More than two dozen community members, including veterans, attended the annual ceremony Monday, May 26, at Olney Cemetery. Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ‘er Buck Post 922 hosted the event featuring the Avenue of Flags, a display honoring fallen service members with flags their families requested.

The Rev. Chris Clemons of Pendleton Church of the Nazarene welcomed attendees and spoke about the cost of freedom and the responsibility each generation bears to preserve it.

Clemons emphasized gratitude for the liberties Americans enjoy, reminding the crowd that past generations secured and maintained those freedoms. He encouraged attendees to carry the torch of liberty lit more than 250 years ago — to keep it burning and pass it on with understanding and appreciation.

Johnny Blagg, a member of VFW Post 922, said Memorial Day is a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. He recalled visiting U.S. military cemeteries overseas, including in the United Kingdom, Luxembourg and Belgium.

“There are American cemeteries all over the world for fallen soldiers from the World Wars,” Blagg said. “For me, it’s about remembering all those who gave their lives — many willingly — to defend our country and the people we care about.”

Blagg was one of the honor guards who carried the American flag during the posting of colors.

Clifford Smith, commander of VFW Post 922, also addressed the crowd, reminding them of Memorial Day’s significance.

“Today we place a small American flag on all veterans’ graves,” Smith said. “But let us not forget the true meaning of Memorial Day — to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Smith pointed to the Avenue of Flags at the cemetery entrance, noting each flag once draped the casket of a veteran and was donated by their family as a tribute.

Some flags carry special markings ± a red stripe on the flagpole signifies a service member killed in action, while a black stripe indicates a veteran who was a prisoner of war and survived.

The memorial stones at Pioneer Chapel on Southeast Byers Avenue, Smith said, bear the names of all Umatilla County residents who have died in service from World War I to the present.

“I pray that another name never has to be added,” he said.

After the traditional wreath was placed on the stand, Clemons closed the service with a benediction as bugler Dave Chorazy played the solemn notes “Taps.”

The ceremony also featured the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 29-5, a nationwide group of combat veterans who ride motorcycles as a hobby and support fellow veterans and their families.

This marked their fourth year riding through the cemetery at the end of the Memorial Day service.

“We just come up and pay our respects to the brothers and sisters we’ve lost — those who never made it home,” said Troy Ruth, president of the group.

Branden Williamson, a CVMA member, said the group wants the community to know that despite riding motorcycles, they’re committed to honoring veterans and supporting those around them.

“Remember, you’re not alone. There’s always someone to talk to,” he said.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs website, more than one million men and women in the U.S. military — including nearly 6,000 Oregonians — have died in service from the Civil War to the present.