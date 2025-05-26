Congratulations to the classes of 2025
Published 7:00 pm Monday, May 26, 2025
- Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File
Baker High School
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Dayville High School
Dayville School District/Contributed Photo
Echo High School
Echo School District/Contributed Photo
Elgin High School
Elgin School District/Contributed Photo
Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School
Grant School District/Contributed Photo
Hermiston High School
Hermiston School District/Contributed Photo
Huntington High School
Huntington School District/Contributed Photo
Imbler High School
Imbler School District/Contributed Photo
Irrigon High School
Morrow County School District/Contributed Photo
Joseph High School
Bill Bradford/Wallowa County Chieftain
Monument High School
Monument School District/Contributed Photo
Stanfield Secondary School
Stanfield School District/Contributed Photo