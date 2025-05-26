A farewell celebration for Pendleton Chamber of Commerce CEO Published 8:13 am Monday, May 26, 2025

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce is undergoing leadership changes after the departure of its CEO, Cheri Rosenberg-LaBoy.

The chamber announced Thursday, May 22, it will host a farewell celebration for Rosenberg-LaBoy on May 27, 5-7 p.m. at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave.

“Cheri’s leadership has left a lasting impact on Pendleton, and this celebration offers an opportunity for the community to express gratitude for her years of dedicated service,” the chamber wrote in the celebration announcement.