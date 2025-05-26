A farewell celebration for Pendleton Chamber of Commerce CEO

Published 8:13 am Monday, May 26, 2025

By BERIT THORSON | East Oregonian

Cheri Rosenberg-LaBoy, CEO of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, accepts the President’s Award Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce’s First Citizens Banquet at the Pendleton Convention Center. (East Oregonian, File)

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce is undergoing leadership changes after the departure of its CEO, Cheri Rosenberg-LaBoy.

The chamber announced Thursday, May 22, it will host a farewell celebration for Rosenberg-LaBoy on May 27, 5-7 p.m. at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave.

“Cheri’s leadership has left a lasting impact on Pendleton, and this celebration offers an opportunity for the community to express gratitude for her years of dedicated service,” the chamber wrote in the celebration announcement.

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace