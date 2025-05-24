Pride Month drags into Pendleton Published 5:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Activities include barbecue, parade, festival, queens and kings

PENDLETON — People are encouraged to begin planning to participate in Pride Month activities in Pendleton.

According to the Library of Congress, Pride Month is celebrated each year in June. The first Pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on June 28, 1970, marking the first anniversary of a series of events between police and LGBTQ protesters at The Stonewall Inn, New York. Pendleton’s inaugural Pride Month event was held in 2000.

PFLAG Pendleton invites everyone to attend its annual Pride BBQ on June 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wildhorse Shelter at Community Park, 1210 SW 44th St. Food and drinks will be provided. The event also features music and games.

Booths are available for both vendor sales and information/resources. For more information, including a link to register as a vendor, search Facebook via bit.ly/4axZaSk.

The Pendleton Pride festival kicks off with a parade on June 21. Individuals and groups are invited to participate, including with floats, as walkers or other entries.

Staging starts at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot across from Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The parade will roll out at 11:30 a.m., traveling along North Main Street to Heritage Station Museum, 108 SW Frazer Ave.

The festival runs 12:30-3 p.m. in the museum’s parking lot. Vendors are encouraged to register; they must provide their own tables, chairs and canopies (if desired). No electricity will be available.

Also, local “queens” and “kings” are invited to perform in a community drag show during the afternoon event between noon and 2 p.m. Those interested in participating need to register.

And in the evening, a professional drag show is planned at 6 p.m. at 7Gen, 256 S. Main St. Additional details, including information about the drag show, will be announced.

For more information about Pendleton Pride, search Facebook via bit.ly/4kmQDac. Several posts include information about the activities and links to register for a vendor booth, parade entries and afternoon drag performers.