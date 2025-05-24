Caravan of GLAM performs during Pride Month Published 5:30 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

WALLA WALLA — A flamboyant cabaret act featuring drag, burlesque, acrobatics and comedy returns to Walla Walla during Pride Month.

Caravan of GLAM, a LGBTQ performance group, will take the stage on June 6, 7 p.m. at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $20 for students. And adults 21 and older are invited to the afterparty.

According to Discover Our Coast, a Carpenter Media Group publication based in Astoria, “Caravan of GLAM” was created in 2013 by Justin Buckles, of Portland. After working in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade in Los Angeles, he wanted to produce LGBTQ community events across Oregon. After selling out its first shows in Portland, Bend and Eugene, the variety show expanded its tour outreach and appeared on Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.