Neistadt joins Pendleton Foundation Trust board Published 5:45 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Trust also announces spring disbursements

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust announced May 21 that Corey Neistadt joined its board of directors.

According to a press release, he replaces longtime board member Lonnie Read, who recently relocated to Walla Walla. Neistadt, a certified public accountant since 2000, is a partner at Neistadt Accounting Services.

“Corey’s strong financial expertise and longstanding community involvement make him a valuable addition to our board,” board chair Marie Hall said. “We are thrilled to welcome him as we continue our mission of investing in Pendleton’s future.”

In other Pendleton Foundation Trust news, the board of directors announced allocations of $83,735.53 in grant funding to seven local organizations. The spring grant recipients and projects funded:

Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, $30,693 to support 11 guest room upgrades with new flooring at Promise Inn, a transitional housing facility.

Pendleton Parks & Recreation, $9,538.03 for upgraded lifeguard equipment, non-slip flooring and signage promoting water safety.

Happy Canyon Foundation, $10,000 to support structural painting at the Happy Canyon Arena grandstand.

Neighbor 2 Neighbor, $10,000 to install energy-efficient windows.

Pendleton Christian School, $9,343 for technology improvements, including internet connectivity and classroom tools.

Pendleton Round-Up Association (Tough Enough to Wear Pink), $2,300 for a 20th anniversary video campaign to support local breast cancer patients.

Pendleton Youth Soccer, $11,861.50 to partner with the city of Pendleton to install new water fountains at Grecian Heights Park.

In addition, $4,088.18 of earned income was disbursed to seven memorial trust funds:

City of Pendleton: $1,889.56, Parks and Playgrounds Fund; $86.26, Roy Raley Memorial Fund.

Blue Mountain Community College Library: $654.93, Kilkenny Fund.

Pendleton Public Library: $274.73, Donert Memorial Fund; $536.37, Jack Mulligan Memorial Fund; $533.50 – ANA Memorial Fund; $112.83 – Woodmen of the World, Pendleton Chapter No. 41.

Established in May 1928, the Pendleton Foundation Trust accepts monetary and property gifts from individuals and organizations. It allocates investment income to benefit the city of Pendleton and its residents. For more information, search www.pendletonfoundationtrust.org or call Executive Director Tiffany Hegarty at 541-208-0800.