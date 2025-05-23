Letter: Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan needs to go

Published 8:38 am Friday, May 23, 2025

By MITCH MYERS

As a substantial business owner, employer and property owner in Umatilla County, I call on Sheriff Terry Rowan to immediately step down or face recall.

An apology for your recent arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants while driving a county vehicle at twice the legal alcohol limit is simply not acceptable. Your stated “personal challenges” in no way excuse your arrogance in doing such a thing, and the fact that you put the public’s lives at risk.

I ask you, how many people have you personally arrested for DUII in your career ? How many accidents and fatalities have you been called to caused by a drunk driver ? How many family members have you had to tell that their child or loved ones have been killed by a drunk driver?

Your actions are inexcusable and you have lost the public trust and do not deserve to continue to serve as our sheriff — such a trusted and important position as an elected official. I call on the Umatilla County commissioners to take whatever actions they can to remove you from office to avoid what will be an ugly process of recall.

Mitch Myers

Hermiston

