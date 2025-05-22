VFW hosts Memorial Day ceremony at Olney Cemetery Published 7:22 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

PENDLETON — The Avenue of Flags has been erected at Olney Cemetery and will remain through Memorial Day at 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.

The public is invited to a ceremony hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ‘er Buck Post No. 922 on Monday, May 26, 11 a.m. at the cemetery. It will include the posting of colors, a special speaker and the annual presentation of the memorial wreath at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial Stone.

Also, family and friends are welcome to place decorations on graves through the weekend and holiday, but are reminded that cemetery staff will remove them on Friday, May 30. Items of value will be stored for a week and then are subject to disposal.

To view a short video about the Avenue of Flags at Olney Cemetery, visit Facebook at bit.ly/3BSDe5G. For more about the cemetery’s grave decoration policy, search www.pendletonparksandrec.gov or call 541-276-8100.