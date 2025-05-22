Neighbor Dudes turns page with books, beer Published 5:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

HERMISTON — The Next Chapter Bookstore and Neighbor Dudes Hermiston are teaming up for another Boozy Book Fair.

The 21 and older event is Saturday, May 31, 5-8 p.m. at Neighbor Dudes, 405 N. First St., Suite 104, Hermiston. Featuring beach reads, blind dates with a book, vacation-inspired thrillers and more, tap into your elementary school nostalgia during an adult book fair — with beer.

In addition to enjoying microbrews and hard cider on tap, those in attendance can shop for all their book needs (and wants). For more information, call 541-667-7080, 541-289-2337 or search Facebook via bit.ly/3kEDobQ.