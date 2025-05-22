Neighbor Dudes turns page with books, beer

Published 5:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

Alaina Schwertfeger, left, and Angela Pursel, of The Next Chapter Bookstore, pose for a selfie after setting up for the Boozy Book Fair on Oct. 12, 2024, at Neighbor Dudes Hermiston. The two businesses are teaming up for another event on May 31, 2025, at the tap house in Hermiston. (The Next Chapter Bookstore/Contributed Photo)

HERMISTON — The Next Chapter Bookstore and Neighbor Dudes Hermiston are teaming up for another Boozy Book Fair.

The 21 and older event is Saturday, May 31, 5-8 p.m. at Neighbor Dudes, 405 N. First St., Suite 104, Hermiston. Featuring beach reads, blind dates with a book, vacation-inspired thrillers and more, tap into your elementary school nostalgia during an adult book fair — with beer. 

In addition to enjoying microbrews and hard cider on tap, those in attendance can shop for all their book needs (and wants). For more information, call 541-667-7080, 541-289-2337 or search Facebook via bit.ly/3kEDobQ.

