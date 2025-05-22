Literary magazine is hot off the press Published 5:45 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

PENDLETON — Authors selected for inclusion in the inaugural publication of “The Quill of Umatilla County” will share from their works during the Pendleton Friends of the Library annual meeting.

The public is welcome to attend Friday, May 30, 5:30 p.m. in the Vert Clubroom, 345 W. Fourth St. The literary magazine features the works of 17 authors, as well as visual arts from a photographer and a painter. The evening also includes a panel discussion and refreshments.

Copies of the magazine will be available for check-out at local libraries. In addition, they will be sold at the launch party. While attendance to the event is free, those planning to attend are asked to register at www.pendletonor.gov/library. For questions, call 541-966-0380.