City of Umatilla reacts to failure of police station bond measure Published 6:58 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

UMATILLA — Voters in Umatilla on Tuesday, May 20, rejected the measure for $19.8 million bond to fund a new police station. The city on May 21 issued a statement that it now will consider other funding options for the police station, including a full-faith and credit loan to finance construction.

Umatilla voters shot down the bond proposal with 58.1% against to 41.9% for (276-199).

A full-faith and credit loan would mean the city dips into its general fund to pay the annual debt service from the city’s general fund. The city in its statement reported the city council will need to review all general fund services and that it funds to cover the cost of the project, which may include delays, reductions or loss of service.

“We appreciate the engagement and involvement from Umatilla residents on this project and for all those who made their voices heard at the ballot box,” City Manager David Stockdale said in the statement. “The city is committed to the

responsible use of local resources and tax dollars to improve the livability and safety here in Umatilla.”

The more than 14,000-square-foot police station will be located on the same block as the current station but provide space for officers to meet with victims and witnesses, conduct secure interviews, use modern equipment and evidence storage, and access physical and mental health resources. It also will include a room for community meetings and events and have enough space to staffing to grow in future decades.

Learn more about the police station project and funding mechanism at www.umatilla.gov/policestation.