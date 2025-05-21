Pretty Birds Nail Salon opens in Umatilla Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

UMATILLA — The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce and owner Teresa Smith invite the community to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Pretty Birds Nail Salon.

The grand opening event is Friday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. at 1300 Sixth St., Suite H in Umatilla. During the celebration, Smith will share some remarks.

According to a press release, Smith previously shared space in salons in Stanfield and Burns. A licensed nail technician for more than 20 years, she offers personal care and beauty services, including manicures, pedicures and nail art.

For more about the salon, search Instagram @prettybirdsnailsalon or call 541-589-1958.