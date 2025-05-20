Echo Ridge Cellars uncorks shrimp boil Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

ECHO — Kick off Memorial Day weekend with live music, food and wine at Echo Ridge Cellars.

The Low Country Shrimp Boil is Friday, May 23, 6-8 p.m. at 551 Thielsen St., Echo. There is no cover charge and all ages are welcome.

Pendleton Catering Co. is cooking up a meal that features Cajun boil with peel-and-eat shrimp, andouille sausage, red potatoes and corn on the cob. The menu also includes green salad and dessert. The cost is $29 per person. Music is provided by James Dean Kindle & His Country Combo.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/4jYYo6o. For questions, call 541-376-8100.