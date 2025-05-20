Columbia River Health hosts colon cancer outreach event Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

BOARDMAN — Columbia River Health invites the public to learn more about colorectal cancer on Wednesday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 450 Tatone St., Boardman.

The free colon cancer educational event is presented through a partnership with the Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Institute. In addition to learning about the importance of early screening for colon cancer, there will be fun activities, including a chance to win prizes by walking through the giant inflatable colon provided by OHSU.

Jennifer Coury, senior research project manager for OHSU’s Oregon Rural Practice-based Research Network, said colorectal cancer screenings are very effective. However, screening rates are traditionally low in rural areas, especially among Medicaid recipients.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the event to learn more about colon cancer and the importance of early detection. For more information, call 541-481-7212. For more about OHSU’s cancer center and colon cancer, search www.ohsu.edu/knight-cancer-institute.