Art and community unite at South Morrow Art Center
May 20, 2025

HEPPNER — After nearly seven years of planning and perseverance, the South Morrow Art Center has become a reality.

The new creative space held its grand opening March 17 in downtown Heppner during the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, drawing more than 70 visitors.

The South Morrow Art Center is an artistic space to foster an environment where people of all ages and backgrounds can explore, create and connect through the arts.

Andrea Nelson, executive director of the center, said she began searching for locations and funding opportunities seven years ago. At one point, she considered converting her pottery workshop, the Plow & Harrow Studio, into a small art space to launch the project.

But two years ago an opportunity emerged when Kim Cutsforth, executive director of the Howard and Beth Bryant Foundation, approached her with an offer. The foundation started renovating the former Heppner Gazette-Times building into the Willow Street Innovation Hub and wanted to include space for the art center.

“Kim knew I had been working toward this for a long time,” Nelson said. “She offered us a spot in the building. They had extra space that was unoccupied and weren’t sure how to use it, so she offered it for the art center.”

With a location secured, the art center moved forward but needed additional funding. It received $15,000 in grants and donations, including Amazon’s ChangeX grants, along with support from the Morrow County Cultural Coalition, the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Kinsman Foundation. Recently, the Roundhouse Foundation funded senior programming and the Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group also contributed.

Jamie Mullins, assistant director of the South Morrow Art Center, said the studio was built on community support and a shared vision for the arts.

“I reached out to friends, the community, even thrift stores,” Mullins said. “People donated what we needed — tables, chairs, yarn. We put out the word through our little neighborhood center and said, ‘If you have any art or craft supplies to rehome, bring them to the art center. We’ll take anything.’ That’s really how we built that space.”

Mullins also credited support from outside Heppner. She said Pendleton’s local thrift store, People Helping People, often sets out a free bucket of toys. The business agreed to donate some toys for a children’s sculpture project and dropped off a giant tote of toys.

“ Being creative fulfills a desire and a need for a large group of people and we didn’t have that,” Mullins said. “Now I see kids that are generally quiet or not at extracurriculars and they’re trickling in here. And that feels really good. And I want it to be like an open space. You come in, we laugh, we play. It’s not rigorous, it’s not too controlled.”

Bringing people together

Soon after the opening, the creative space began offering art classes to the public throughout April, with organizers aiming to make it a hub for local artists and a catalyst for community engagement through the arts for both kids and adults.

To kick things off, high school students across Morrow County participated in the art center’s Best of the Best Art Show contest May 13, submitting a variety of media, including drawings, paintings and pottery, with the opportunity for their work to be on display at the Willow Street Innovation Hub.

As part of its community outreach, Mullins noted many adults create art but don’t always share it, such as barn quilts, which blend math and art. She also pointed out that leatherwork and saddlemaking are art forms the center aims to highlight, even if the creators don’t recognize them as such.

Nelson said the center also plans to offer one-on-one instruction during the week, working with groups and providing youths with art kits tied to books, reading and literacy.

“We’re trying to reach out to different groups and meet various needs,” she said. “The program will cover the cost of the kits and any class fees. Whether kids want to come in and do a craft or need extra help, everything will be covered for the summer.”

Mullins called her role at the center “a dream job” and a deeply personal opportunity.

“I think art is part of being happy,” she said. “It supports positive mental health and brings joy—especially for people who might not be involved in traditional activities around here, like farming or sports. Creativity fulfills a need for a lot of people, and until now, we didn’t have a space for that.”

She said the effects are already visible.

“I’ve seen kids who are usually quiet or not involved in extracurriculars start trickling in,” she said. “That feels really good. I want this to be an open space where people come in, laugh and play. It’s not rigorous or overly structured — it’s fun.”

Nelson said her passion for the art center project comes from a lifelong connection to the arts.

Growing up in Pendleton, Nelson said she had access to a strong arts education through schools, a local art center and private instruction. After moving to the valley, she recognized a lack of similar opportunities in the community and saw a clear gap the South Morrow Art Center could help fill.

“Art has always been a part of my life,” she said. “As a high school art teacher, I wanted art to be accessible not just to my students, but to the entire community — whether that’s preschoolers, elementary students, seniors, my own children or myself.”

Nelson encouraged local artists to contact the center if they’re looking for a space to exhibit their work or interested in hosting workshops in their specialized craft.

For community members interested in taking a class or attending open studio sessions, the South Morrow Art Center offers its class schedule on its website, or visitors can pick up a printed copy in person. For more information on hours and classes, visit its website or follow the center on Facebook and Instagram.

The South Morrow Art Center is at 188 W. Willow St. in downtown Heppner.