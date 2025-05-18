Umatilla County sheriff issues apology for driving intoxicated Published 7:43 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

UMATILLA COUNY — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan issued an apology to the community Sunday, May 18, for his recent arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the people who elected me and place their trust in my leadership,” Rowan said in the statement. “I take full responsibility for the situation surrounding my recent arrest for DUII and understand the seriousness of the matter.”

The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office the evening of May 16 receiving complaints about a driver on Interstate 84. Deputies stopped the vehicle, and Rowan was the driver. The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office ended up citing and releasing Rowan to a responsible party.

“While I will not discuss the details as the legal process unfolds, I am fully cooperating with the authorities and will comply with all applicable laws and guidelines,” Roman continued in the statement. “I’ve been navigating some personal challenges, but I know that does not excuse the impact this has had on my constituents and the community. I am committed to learning from this experience, rebuilding trust, and accepting all responsibility for my poor decision and actions and being fully transparent as the process moves forward.”