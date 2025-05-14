Pendleton Early Learning Center celebrates anniversary, new library Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Early Learning Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary Thursday, May 8, in its recently upgraded school library.

Pendleton School District opened the all-day kindergarten school in the 2015-16 school year for every district kindergartener, according to a statement from the school district. There were about 200 students attending the early learning center that first year.

Present on May 8 to recognized the 10-year anniversary was Pendleton School District Superintendent Kevin Headings.

“Until today, I didn’t realize how many staff who started here 10 years ago are still here and that says something about the PELC, its culture and what you all have created,” Headings said. “Thank you to the PELC staff for doing what you do for the youngest learners in our district, it’s much appreciated.”

One of the benefits to having an all-kindergarten school is that teachers are better able to collaborate to create the best environment for the young students.

“One of the best parts about the PELC is that because it’s an all kindergarten school, you have teachers who all teach the same level and their resources, so you can figure things out much quicker,” said Brian Zimmerman, who started teaching the first year and is still teaching at the PELC.

Zimmerman, one of nine staff members who have been at PELC from the start, the school district reported, joined other current and former PELC teachers in the school’s upgraded library to reflect on the last 10 years.

The library, which features more than 10 new shelving units displaying 806 new books, was funded by a $10,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation as well as support from Title 1A, a Tribal Attendance Promising Practices grant and Title VI. It also is home to 144 books written by Native authors or about Native American topics.

Students often used the space. According to Principal Angela Lattin, this school year there were 6,437 student trips to the library and 3,145 opportunities for students to check out books.

Lattin said the grants were “game changing for our school library” because the upgrades would’ve taken far longer without help from the Wildhorse Foundation.