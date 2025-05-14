Event benefits homeless veterans program Published 5:30 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

WALLA WALLA — A walking and wheelchair event will support the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center’s homeless veteran program.

In its 15th year, the VA 2K Walk and Roll event is Wednesday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA’s Walla Walla campus, 77 Wainwright Drive. The public is invited to walk the short 1.2-mile course, browse the information tables and participate in a scavenger hunt and karaoke. Donations — such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, water bottles, backpacks, pillows, blankets, sleeping bags, sweats, underwear, socks — will be accepted to be distributed to homeless veterans.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla. For questions, call Linda Wondra, public affairs/veterans experience, at 509-386-1117.