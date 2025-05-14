Breath of Life event raises money for cystic fibrosis Published 5:30 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

HERMISTON — After a one-year hiatus, the 11th annual Breath of Life Foundation event returns this weekend to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

Founder Jessica Brown-Grooms did not hold the fundraiser in 2024 because she was experiencing severely diminished lung capacity due to cystic fibrosis. She was diagnosed with the genetic disorder when she was 18 months old

Scheduled in conjunction with National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, the event is Saturday, May 17, 5:30 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center & Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston. Admission is $10 at the door, which includes bottled water, dessert and a door prize ticket.

The fundraiser features an auction and live music. Items up for bid include a three-piece rocking chair bistro set, a fire pit, a Traeger grill, a telescope, a Nex Playground Cube and a variety of gift certificates and gift baskets.

Also, dinner choices during the event include a pulled pork sandwich for $16 or baby back ribs for $21. Both meals include pasta salad and house chips. In addition, beer, wine and Pepsi products will be available for purchase.

Brown-Grooms’ husband, Zac Grooms, will play live music. In addition to performing as a solo act, the singer-songwriter is the frontman for Brewer’s Grade Band.

“I started this event … not just to raise awareness and not just to raise money for a better life for those of us living with CF, but also to raise hope,” Brown-Grooms said in a Feb. 10, 2023, video on her foundation’s Facebook page.

For more about the fundraiser, search www.facebook.com/breathoflife4cf.