Letter: Don’t cut funds for children, Rep. Bentz Published 8:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

I applaud the opening of a new Friends of the Children chapter in La Grande. For years I worked for a childhood welfare organization that operates in Eastern Oregon, and I lived just across the border in Walla Walla County. I can say from experience, the need is profound.

As the sheriff rightly notes, generational poverty harms Eastern Oregon kids. Nonprofits recognize that — it’s time Rep. Cliff Bentz does as well. He must do everything possible to address dangerous conditions our kids face in poverty. That means opposing the reconciliation package being hashed out in Congress. Rep. Bentz’s District 2 includes all of Eastern Oregon and has the state’s highest rate of Medicaid enrollment with 70% of children relying on the program! Reconciliation would cut $715 billion from Medicaid and kick out many families for not fulfilling new, stricter work requirements.

Congressional District 2 faces the worst barrier to employment in Oregon. Forcing families off Medicaid with work requirements is cruel when there is no work to be had. Also, the bill expands the Child Tax Credit only for families earning decent wages. To give a larger CTC to families who need it less is nonsensical and harmful. Rep. Bentz must vote for our kids and against reconciliation.

Laura Labarre

Portland