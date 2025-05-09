ODOT delays paving project on Highway 395 in Pendleton Published 8:55 am Friday, May 9, 2025

PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation is postponing its project to pave Highway 395 in Pendleton.

The work was to begin Monday, May 12, on Southgate/Highway 395. Crews planned to grind and repave all five lanes from the Interstate 84 eastbound ramps to the Hailey Avenue/Tutuilla Creek Road intersection. The work was expected to cause slow traffic during morning hours.

ODOT in a statement announced it is postponing the work due to last-minute scheduling conflicts and will announce new dates once they are available.

According to the state transportation department, motorists would have faced morning delays and were advised to plan ahead, allow extra time and or consider an alternate route to avoid delays.

In the meantime, crews are continuing curb ramp upgrades along Highway 395 as part of the Phase 2 of the Umatilla County Curb Ramps project.

Work is underway at several intersections along the route, including Southwest Marshall Avenue, Southwest Olson Avenue, Southwest Perkins Avenue and Tutuilla Road.

Starting the week of May 12, work begins on the driveways for Thompson RV and the fire station on the east side of Highway 395. Business will remain open during construction.